The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Several notable Sunday NFL games are set to unfold, including Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (9-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET and Atlanta Falcons (3-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. ET. A Sunday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) and Cleveland Browns (6-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET will cap off the NFL Week 12 Sunday slate. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Raiders are facing a four-game losing streak capped off by their 38-24 loss to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos in Week 11. The Browns are coming off a 27-24 home victory against the Houston Texans last Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Browns prediction

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza improved his passing totals in his second NFL start. Mendoza threw for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 18 of 37 passing after recording 143 yards on 17 of 29 passing one week prior.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 312 yards and one interception on 25 of 40 passing, while also recording a team-high 49 yards on eight rushing attempts during last Sunday's win against the Texans. Watson has thrown for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions on 188 of 289 passing.

The Browns are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by five or more points at home, while the Raiders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction

The Niners won their first of two regular season games against the Seahawks in October. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans recorded seven receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown during the Week 5 victory.

The Seahawks enter Sunday's game on a two-game winning streak, which includes a Week 10 win against the Raiders prior to their bye. Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded eight receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

The 49ers are currently trading at $0.50 per share to win outright by three or more points at home, while the Seahawks are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points or to win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Falcons vs. Vikings prediction

The Vikings will look to bounce back from a humbling 35-10 loss to the Niners in the Mexico City Game on Sunday Night Football last week. Justin Jefferson led Minnesota with seven receptions for 86 yards on nine targets.

The Falcons have lost three consecutive games, including a 35-13 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards and one interception on 23 of 43 passing, while also recording 29 yards on four rushing attempts, in the loss.

The Vikings are currently trading at $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while the Falcons are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six points or fewer or to win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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