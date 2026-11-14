The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football slate has the Florida Gators at the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. ET, along with the Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.64 per share to win. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday's Expert Predictions

Florida vs. Kentucky: Kentucky to win by more than 3.5 points

Thomas Casale's analysis likes Kentucky at home. "This feels like a good bounce back spot for Kentucky. The Wildcats lost last week's showdown against Tennessee, 34-6. However, that final score is misleading. Kentucky trailed just 13-6 early in the fourth quarter until Tennessee scored 21 straight points in the final 13 minutes. Florida is just playing out the string in Jon Sumrall's first season. The Gators looked like a contender earlier in the year with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. However, the offense has disappeared recently, scoring just 15 points in the last two games. Florida will start Aaron Philo at quarterback Saturday, although that may not be a good thing," Casale said.

Kentucky is 7-2 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Tennessee after a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt and a 21-13 win at Oklahoma. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 186 of 266 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back CJ Baxter has rushed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Kenny Darby has 45 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns. Florida is 5-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 23-7 loss against Oklahoma after a 27-8 loss at Georgia and a 27-24 win at Texas. Quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 110 of 156 passes for 1,367 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 836 yards and 14 touchdowns, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson has 35 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns. On Polymarket, Kentucky trades at $0.59 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.42 per share. Kentucky winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share Yes and $0.55 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas vs. LSU: Tigers to win by more than 5.5 points NO

"This comes down whether or not you trust Lane Kiffin in a huge game vs a ranked opponent," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I like how the Texas Longhorns have played down the stretch, especially QB Arch Manning. I expect the offense to be able to be consistent against an LSU defense that's been solid all season long. With the Tigers being backed up against the wall, I do expect their offense to fight back. This is more like a game that'll come down to a field goal or less." Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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