The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Rivalry Week of the 2026 college football season will feature 16 games involving ranked teams, including Auburn vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Alabama has won four consecutive games, while Auburn is on a three-game winning streak. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Auburn vs. Alabama prediction

Alabama rested quarterback Keelon Russell for its 47-0 win against Chattanooga last week due to an ankle injury. Russell will start in the Tide's Rivalry Week game, entering with 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions on 187 of 278 passing, while also recording 277 yards and five touchdowns on 82 rushing attempts.

Auburn is the only team that has claimed a victory against No. 1 Georgia and could spoil arch rival Alabama's playoff hopes with another upset win. The Tigers have, however, otherwise gone winless against ranked opponents, having been outscored, 107-46, in three games.

Alabama is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by 15 or more points at home, while Auburn is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Alabama is $0.84 per share to win outright. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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