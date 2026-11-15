The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL slate features the Texans vs. Browns at 1 p.m. ET, 49ers vs. Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is officially inactive with a groin injury. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Sunday's NFL Expert Predictions

Texans vs. Browns: More than 39.5 combined points

R.J. White's analysis likes the points in this game. "The market sees this as a defensive battle with a total around 40. I'm not so sure. Texans totals have been flying over recently with the offense in top form, and while the defense was expected to make strides out of the bye in a great matchup, it ultimately gave up 22 points to the Chargers, largely in garbage time. Cleveland's defense has surrendered 23+ points in three straight to the Titans, Steelers and Saints, not exactly a murderer's row of offenses. With Deshaun Watson reportedly set to return, I think both offenses have a good shot at getting to 20 points, while the Texans could do the bulk of the work to get the total over on their own," White said. David Montgomery will once again be sidelined for Houston.

Houston is 3-5 and 0-4 at home but 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 44-22 win at the Los Angeles Chargers after a 27-21 loss against the New York Giants and a 34-31 win at Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud has completed 181 of 282 passes for 2,251 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, and wide receiver Nico Collins has 28 catches for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Four of the Texans' last five games finished with more than 39.5 combined points, at 66, 48, 65, and 64. Cleveland is 5-4 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 23-22 loss at New Orleans after a 27-6 loss at Pittsburgh and a 27-24 win at Tennessee. Running back Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Denzel Boston has 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the Browns' last five games finished with more than 39.5 combined points, at 45 and 51. On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.68 per share to win, and Cleveland trades at $0.32 per share. The game's combined points trade at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.47 per share No for more than 39.5. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

49ers vs. Cowboys: 49ers to win by more than 3.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis likes San Francisco on the road. "The Cowboys dropped their last two home games to Gardner Minshew's Cardinals and the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers. Now they host Brock Purdy and the NFL's top passing offense, which might be getting Deebo Samuel back. Dallas ranks 29th in EPA defensively. The Cowboys lost tight end Jake Ferguson, running back Ty Goodson and safety P.J. Locke in their Week 9 win at Indy, and all three are out Sunday. Look for San Fran to win by at least a touchdown," Hartstein said.

San Francisco is 7-1 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-17 win against Las Vegas after a 29-20 loss at Atlanta. Brock Purdy has completed 163 of 236 passes for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions, and running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns. Cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green are questionable. Dallas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 27-23 win at Indianapolis. Dak Prescott has completed 218 of 336 passes for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens is out, along with Ferguson, Goodson and Locke. On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.66 per share to win and Dallas trades at $0.34 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Steelers vs. Bengals: Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points

R.J. White's analysis likes Cincinnati at home. "The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period. Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6," White said.

Both teams are 6-2, and Cincinnati is 2-1 at home. The Bengals have scored 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0, with Joe Burrow completing 219 of 296 passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Aaron Rodgers has completed 175 of 288 passes for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns for Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have allowed 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek and cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter are out for Pittsburgh. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.64 per share to win and Pittsburgh trades at $0.37 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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