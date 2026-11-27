The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Several college football Rivalry Week matchups will be featured on the Black Friday slate, including No. 3 Texas (9-2) vs. Texas A&M (4-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas is trading at $0.79 per share to win. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas would clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia with a victory on Friday, while A&M is seeking its first victory against a ranked opponent. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction

Texas and Texas A&M have renewed their rivalry in the Lone Star Showdown with Texas joining the SEC. The Longhorns have won both matchups over the last two years, but both were competitive contests: 17-7 in 2024 and 27-17 last year. The Aggies host this year's Lone Star Showdown set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and they are expected to use both senior Marcel Reed and freshman Brady Hart at quarterback in a disappointing season for the team.

Texas A&M is 4-7 overall, 1-7 in the SEC, and has lost five straight conference games. Meanwhile, Texas is playing some of its best football of the season. Arch Manning is helping the Longhorns win five straight games, moving them up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas is trading at $0.79 per contract to win at Polymarket, with Texas A&M priced at $0.22 to win. The Longhorns are trading at $0.515 to win by more than 10.5 points, with the "No" priced at $0.49. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age is 18+. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.