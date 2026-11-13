The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's college football slate has the Florida State Seminoles at the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET and the Houston Cougars at the Colorado Buffaloes. On Polymarket, Pittsburgh to win trades at $0.61 per share, while the first half combined points in Houston and Colorado trades at $0.53 per share for more than 25.5. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Expert Predictions

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh to win

Matt Severance's analysis likes Pittsburgh at home. "Good for Florida State for winning at Boston College on Saturday, when no one would have blamed the Noles if they had mailed it in. But B.C. is no good. Pitt is solid and comes off a bye week. Tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short week Friday, going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers' home finale. I expect this to only rise, which is why I'm grabbing it now," Severance said.

Pittsburgh is 6-3 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech after a 52-23 loss at Miami. Quarterback Mason Heintschel has completed 98 of 148 passes for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception, and wide receiver Cataurus Hicks has 34 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Florida State is 4-5 and 1-3 away from home, and it is coming off a 31-24 win at Boston College after a 36-24 loss against Clemson. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has completed 142 of 240 passes for 2,146 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. On Polymarket, Pittsburgh trades at $0.61 per share to win and Florida State trades at $0.40 per share. Trade on today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Houston vs. Colorado: First half fewer than 25.5 combined points

Houston is on the road against a Colorado team that has lost four of its last five games. The Cougars are 7-2 and 2-2 away from home, and they are coming off a 31-24 win against Cincinnati after a 21-13 loss at Utah and a 35-32 win against Oklahoma State. Quarterback Conner Weigman has completed 170 of 257 passes for 2,280 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Makhi Hughes has rushed for 606 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Amare Thomas has 47 catches for 698 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colorado is 3-6 and 2-2 at home, and it is coming off a 20-10 loss at Arizona State after a 27-24 win against Kansas State and a 57-24 loss at Oklahoma State. Quarterback Isaac Wilson has completed 111 of 180 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, and wide receiver Joseph Williams has 58 catches for 853 yards and six touchdowns. Colorado has scored 10 and 7 points in two of its last five games. On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.75 per share to win and Colorado trades at $0.26 per share. The first half combined points trade at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No for more than 25.5, and the No side is the first half fewer than 25.5 combined points market. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.