The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's slate has No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke in college basketball at 7 p.m. ET and the New York Knicks at the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Duke trades at $0.77 per share to win, and the Knicks trade at $0.58 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Tuesday's Expert Predictions

Illinois vs. Duke: Duke to win by more than 7.5 points

Eric Cohen's analysis likes Duke at home. "This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn. But without preseason All American David Mirkovic and three point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense. The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one...and they'll get it at home by double digits. Duke 84, Illinois 72," Cohen said.

Duke is 3-1 and has played all four games at home, and its last four games were a 90-47 win against SIU Edwardsville, a 79-73 loss against Michigan State, a 113-52 win against Coastal Carolina and an 84-50 win against Army. Patrick Ngongba II leads the Blue Devils with 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Cayden Boozer averages 5.2 assists. Illinois is 3-1, including 3-0 at home, and its last four games were a 108-86 win against Sam Houston, an 84-78 loss at Texas Tech, a 112-70 win against Pennsylvania and a 120-45 win against Fairleigh Dickinson. Andrej Stojakovic leads the Fighting Illini with 22.2 points per game, and Ethan Brown averages 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. On Polymarket, Duke trades at $0.77 per share to win and Illinois trades at $0.24 per share. Duke winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Knicks vs. Raptors: Knicks to lose by fewer than 2.5 points

New York is the road team on Tuesday, but the Knicks beat Toronto 112-108 on Sunday, when Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 17 rebounds. The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, including 123-112 at Philadelphia and 98-93 against Boston, and they are 5-8 overall and 2-4 at home. Kawhi Leonard and Nate Bittle are out for Toronto, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is questionable with an illness. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. New York is 7-6 and 3-3 on the road, and it has won three of its last five games, but it lost 106-104 at Indiana on Friday. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.7 points per game. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.58 per share to win and Toronto trades at $0.43 per share. Toronto winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.38 per share Yes and $0.63 per share No, and the No side also pays if New York wins. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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