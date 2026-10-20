The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before NBA Opening Night, when LeBron James makes his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. New York trades at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Philadelphia trades at $0.39 per share. The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

76ers vs. Knicks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Philadelphia has rebuilt its roster, signing James, who is 41 and making his first appearance for the 76ers, and trading for Jaylen Brown. The 76ers were swept 4-0 by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, and they open the new season at Madison Square Garden on the night New York raises its championship banner, the franchise's first in 53 years.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals, and guard Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP. On Polymarket, Philadelphia trades at $0.39 per share to win at New York, and the Knicks trade at $0.62 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 232.5. Forward Dean Wade, center Adem Bona and guard Anfernee Simons are game-time decisions for Philadelphia. Trade on NBA games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

Oklahoma City heads to San Antonio for a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, which the Spurs won in seven games. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the NBA title in 2025, and Oklahoma City signed guard Cason Wallace to a $139 million extension this offseason. The Thunder will be looking to turn the series around against a San Antonio team built around center Victor Wembanyama.

On Polymarket, Oklahoma City trades at $0.50 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and San Antonio trades at $0.51 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 232.5. Oklahoma City is missing center Thomas Sorber and guard Nikola Topic, and San Antonio is missing forward Tobias Harris. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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