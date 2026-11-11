The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's slate has the Penn Quakers at the Navy Midshipmen at 5:30 p.m. ET and the Washington Wizards at the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Penn to win by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.39 per share for Yes and $0.62 per share for No. Wizards center Anthony Davis is trading at $0.43 per share to score 25+ points against the Pacers on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday Expert Predictions

Penn vs. Navy: Navy to lose by fewer than 10.5 points

Matt Severance's analysis likes Navy to stay within 10.5 points. "If you are wondering why there are so many matinees around college basketball today, it's Veterans Day. Yeah, banks are closed and you may or may not get your trashed picked up on time depending. This is the second game of a doubleheader from Annapolis, obviously home to Navy. The Middies were great last season with 26 wins and an NIT spot. Navy looked awful in this year's opener but was without star Jordan Pinnick. He has played the past two. Penn brings back 4 starters from an NCAA Tournament team so it should be favored, but this is a lot (might also be an alt but I'm good)," Severance said.

Navy is 2-1 and 2-0 at home, and it is coming off a 66-60 win against Delaware State after a 102-46 win against Central Penn and a 91-39 loss at George Washington. David Burnett leads the Midshipmen with 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Penn is 1-1, and it is coming off a 78-65 win against Howard after a 112-70 loss at Illinois. TJ Power leads the Quakers with 14.5 points per game, and Sir Mohammed averages 6.0 rebounds. On Polymarket, Penn trades at $0.75 per share to win and Navy trades at $0.26 per share. Penn winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.39 per share Yes and $0.62 per share No, and the No side is the Navy to lose by less than 10.5 points market. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Wizards vs. Pacers: Wizards to lose by fewer than 3.5 points

Brad Thomas' analysis likes Washington to keep it close on the road. "I'm backing the Wizards, but I am not happy about it. Washington has lost four straight, covering just once, but those losses came on the road against the Pistons and Thunder, plus the Hawks twice. Indiana has won just one of its last six games and isn't the same team without Tyrese Haliburton. I like Washington's defense. The Wizards rank 12th in defensive rating and seventh in opponent effective field goal percentage. They're forcing turnovers and using their length to limit perimeter opportunities, which should slow down a team that loves to shoot from deep. Anthony Davis should be active, giving the Wizards a chance to win this one outright," Thomas said.

Washington is 4-7 and 2-5 on the road, and it has lost four straight games, including 122-111 at Detroit, 114-75 at Oklahoma City and 139-132 at Atlanta. Anthony Davis leads the Wizards with 25.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and Trae Young averages 8.7 assists. Indiana is 3-8 and 0-4 at home, and it has won one of its last six games, a 107-103 win at Memphis. Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 22.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and Andrew Nembhard averages 7.6 assists. Haliburton is out with a hamstring injury, and T.J. McConnell is questionable. The risk is that Washington's last four losses came by 11, 39, 7 and 15 points. On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.58 per share to win and Washington trades at $0.43 per share. Indiana winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the No side is the Wizards to lose by less than 3.5 points market. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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