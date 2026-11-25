The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Green Bay Packers (6-4) will face the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) in the first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game to kick off NFL Week 12 Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rams are trading at $0.57 per share to beat the Packers on Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Packers and Rams are both coming off bye weeks and haven't played in 10 days. Green Bay was defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 30-10, while Los Angeles beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-6, in Week 10. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Rams prediction

The Rams enter Wednesday's game ranked fifth in total offense with 385.4 yards per game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the 2025 NFL MVP, has thrown for 2,623 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 248 of 372 passing, but has now lost his two best receivers, with Puka Nacua recently undergoing season-ending MCL surgery and joining Davante Adams on the injured reserve list. The Rams have split carries between running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, with Williams having a slight edge of 616 yards and six touchdowns on 139 carries and Corum recording 547 yards and five touchdowns on 103 rushing attempts.

The Packers have one of the NFL's best passing attacks and the league's worst rushing attacks. Quarterback Jordan Love ranks second with 2,838 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 232 of 368 passing. Green Bay has, however, been limited to a total 670 yards and six touchdowns on 219 rushing attempts, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, with no player recording more than 225 yards in 10 games.

The Rams are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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