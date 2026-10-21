The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before NBA Opening Night. The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are now $0.52 per share favorites. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

Thunder vs. Spurs prediction

Oklahoma City heads to San Antonio for a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, which the Spurs won in seven games. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the NBA title in 2025, and Oklahoma City signed guard Cason Wallace to a $139 million extension this offseason. The Thunder will be looking to turn the series around against a San Antonio team built around center Victor Wembanyama.

On Polymarket, Oklahoma City trades at $0.52 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and San Antonio trades at $0.49 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 232.5. Oklahoma City is missing center Thomas Sorber and guard Nikola Topic, and San Antonio is missing forward Tobias Harris. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.