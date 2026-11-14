The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football slate has the USC Trojans at the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Florida Gators at the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.75 per share to win. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Saturday's Expert Predictions

USC vs. Indiana: Fewer than 50.5 combined points

David Bearman's analysis expects a defensive game in Bloomington. "Indiana ranks 4th nationally in scoring defense (12.4 PPG) and fifth in total defense (259.2 YPG) and allows just 75.6 rushing yards per game (fourth) and 2.3 yards per carry (second). The Hoosiers have averaged just 17.8 PPG over its last four games, compared with 44.2 PPG over its first five. It has scored 20 or fewer in three of its last four games. Meanwhile, USC ranks 108th in rushing offense (129.4 YPG) and 98th in yards per carry (3.9). Recent Indiana games have totaled 39, 19, 34, 37, all well below the total, while USC's last four games have also finished below the total," Bearman said.

Indiana is 8-1 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-16 win against Minnesota after a 13-6 win at Michigan. Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 124 of 206 passes for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns with two interceptions, and wide receiver Charlie Becker has 50 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. USC is 7-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 30-18 win against Ohio State after a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has completed 198 of 296 passes for 2,524 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Trent Mosley has 32 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns. On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.75 per share to win and USC trades at $0.26 per share. The combined points trade at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No for more than 50.5, and the No side is the fewer than 50.5 combined points market. Trade Saturday's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Florida vs. Kentucky: Kentucky to win by more than 3.5 points

Thomas Casale's analysis likes Kentucky at home. "This feels like a good bounce back spot for Kentucky. The Wildcats lost last week's showdown against Tennessee, 34-6. However, that final score is misleading. Kentucky trailed just 13-6 early in the fourth quarter until Tennessee scored 21 straight points in the final 13 minutes. Florida is just playing out the string in Jon Sumrall's first season. The Gators looked like a contender earlier in the year with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. However, the offense has disappeared recently, scoring just 15 points in the last two games. Florida will start Aaron Philo at quarterback Saturday, although that may not be a good thing," Casale said.

Kentucky is 7-2 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Tennessee after a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt and a 21-13 win at Oklahoma. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 186 of 266 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back CJ Baxter has rushed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Kenny Darby has 45 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns. Florida is 5-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 23-7 loss against Oklahoma after a 27-8 loss at Georgia and a 27-24 win at Texas. Quarterback Aaron Philo has completed 110 of 156 passes for 1,367 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 836 yards and 14 touchdowns, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson has 35 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns. On Polymarket, Kentucky trades at $0.59 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.42 per share. Kentucky winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share Yes and $0.55 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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