The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before the NBA season openers for multiple teams. The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET. Washington trades at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to win, while Milwaukee trades at $0.38 per share. The Golden State Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles at $0.67 per share to win and Golden State at $0.34 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Bucks vs. Wizards predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Milwaukee went 2-3 in its last five preseason games, with a 128-127 overtime win at Indiana on Oct. 16 and a 128-126 win at Oklahoma City on Oct. 7, but it lost 125-104 against Chicago on Oct. 14 and 105-90 at Charlotte on Oct. 11. Forward Nate Ament is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

Washington went 2-2 in its last four preseason games, with an 111-109 win at New York on Oct. 8 and a 114-108 overtime win against Detroit on Oct. 10, but it lost 107-106 at New Orleans on Oct. 16. Rookie forward AJ Dybantsa is out with an ankle injury, along with forward Tristan Vukcevic and guard Jamir Watkins. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.38 per share to win, and Washington trades at $0.63 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 239.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 239.5. Trade on Bucks vs. Wizards here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Warriors vs. Lakers predictions

Golden State went 4-1 in its last five preseason games, including 124-98 and 101-89 wins against Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 and a 128-118 win against Portland on Oct. 16. Guard Stephen Curry is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, and center Charles Bassey is also a game-time decision. Guard Brandin Podziemski, center Kristaps Porzingis, and guard Moses Moody are out.

On Polymarket, Golden State trades at $0.34 per share to win, and Los Angeles trades at $0.67 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 234.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 234.5. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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