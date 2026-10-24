The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, perfect for Saturday's college football schedule that includes No. 6 Indiana vs. Michigan at 12:00 p.m. ET, Texas A&M vs. Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 14 Houston vs. No. 10 Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.72 per share to win at Michigan, Alabama trades at $0.84 per share to win at home against Texas A&M, and Utah trades at $0.70 per share to win at home against Houston. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Indiana vs. Michigan predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that No. 6 Indiana is 6-1 and comes in off a 19-15 loss to Ohio State, its only defeat. Quarterback Josh Hoover has passed for 1,660 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception, running back Turbo Richard has rushed for 643 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Charlie Becker has 694 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Hoosiers also won 20-17 at Nebraska and 47-15 at Rutgers.

Michigan is 4-2 and beat Penn State 21-18 in its last game, after losing 20-19 to Iowa and 20-14 at Minnesota. Quarterback Bryce Underwood has passed for 924 yards and five touchdowns but has thrown six interceptions, running back Jordan Marshall has rushed for 293 yards, and wide receiver JJ Buchanan has 482 receiving yards. Two of Indiana's last five games finished with more than 42.5 combined points, at 52 and 62, while one of Michigan's last five did, at 69.

On Polymarket, Indiana trades at $0.72 per share to win and Michigan trades at $0.28 per share. Indiana winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Indiana vs. Michigan here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Alabama carries the highest price on the board. The Crimson Tide are 5-2 and have lost two straight, 20-17 against Georgia and 26-10 at Tennessee, after scoring 50, 49, and 56 points in three consecutive wins. Quarterback Keelon Russell has passed for 1,746 yards and 12 touchdowns, running back Trae'shawn Brown has rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has 415 receiving yards. Three of Alabama's last five games finished with more than 49.5 combined points, at 86, 67 and 79.

Texas A&M is 4-3 and bounced back with a 41-0 win against The Citadel after a 27-6 loss at Missouri. Quarterback Marcel Reed has passed for 1,227 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions, running back KJ Edwards has rushed for 317 yards, and wide receiver Isaiah Horton has 280 receiving yards. One of the Aggies' last five games finished with more than 49.5 combined points, at 52.

On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.84 per share to win and Texas A&M trades at $0.17 per share. Alabama winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Texas A&M vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Houston vs. Utah predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that this late night matchup features two ranked teams with winning streaks. No. 10 Utah is 6-0 and won 27-24 at Colorado in its last game, after a 41-24 win against Kansas. Quarterback Devon Dampier has passed for 1,412 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Wayshawn Parker has rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Braden Pegan has 422 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

No. 14 Houston is 6-1 and has won five straight, including 35-32 against Oklahoma State last week. Quarterback Conner Weigman has passed for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Makhi Hughes has rushed for 464 yards, and wide receiver Amare Thomas has 487 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Two of Houston's last five games finished with more than 57.5 combined points, at 70 and 67, while one of Utah's last five did, at 65.

On Polymarket, Utah trades at $0.70 per share to win and Houston trades at $0.31 per share. Utah winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 57.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 57.5. Trade on Houston vs. Utah here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.