The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football Rivalry Week schedule features Auburn vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Auburn trades at $0.16 per share and Alabama trades at $0.84 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Saturday's college football expert predictions

Auburn vs. Alabama: Auburn to lose by fewer than 15.5 points

Eric Cohen's analysis sees the Iron Bowl staying close. "Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road. A ten point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at #1 ranked Georgia. Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score 3x and by more than 14 points only once. Another one possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes," Cohen said.

Alabama is 9-2 and 5-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 47-0 against Chattanooga, 21-6 at Vanderbilt and 31-13 at LSU. Keelon Russell has completed 187 of 278 passes for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. Auburn is 7-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won three straight games, including 59-17 against Samford, 41-9 at Mississippi State and 26-23 against Arkansas. Byrum Brown has completed 202 of 308 passes for 2,035 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions and has rushed for 644 yards and nine touchdowns. The risk is that Alabama's last three wins came by 47, 15 and 18 points. On Polymarket, Alabama winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.515 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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