The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features the Cincinnati Bengals at the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.72 per share to win, while Washington trades at $0.28 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday's Expert Predictions

Bengals vs. Commanders: Bengals to win by more than 5.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis likes Cincinnati to win by a touchdown. "The Bengals rank No. 1 in offensive DVOA despite playing the fifth hardest schedule of opposing defenses. Monday night, they face a Commanders team that blitzes at the fourth highest rate. Joe Burrow went 12 for 12 for 186 yards when the Steelers blitzed him in Week 10. For the season, he leads the NFL with a 114.8 passer rating and 23 touchdown passes against the blitz. Look for red hot Cincy to win by a touchdown," Hartstein said.

Cincinnati is 7-2 and 4-1 on the road, and it has won five straight games, each by more than 5.5 points, by 20, 17, 7, 22 and 7. Burrow has completed 254 of 340 passes for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions, Ja'Marr Chase has 64 catches for 878 yards and seven touchdowns, and Chase Brown has rushed for 441 yards and one touchdown. The risk is that two of Cincinnati's five wins came by exactly seven points. On Polymarket, Cincinnati winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.525 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bengals vs. Commanders: More than 53.5 combined points

Micah Robert's analysis sees a higher scoring game than the market does. "I'm looking at a total that's more in the '60s range between Cincinnati and Washington. The Bengals have scored 31 or more points in their last five games. The question is whether or not Washington keeps up with the Bengals, and because it's the Bengals defense, I say yes, they will show up. Washington played four excellent defenses to slow them down in their last four games. They'll play the opponent's style just fine. The weather forecast for Monday night in Landover is 53° with 12 mph winds and a 3% chance of precipitation," Robert said.

Cincinnati has scored 181 points over its last five games, averaging 36.2, and has allowed 108, averaging 21.6. Washington has scored 108 points over its last five games, averaging 21.6, and has allowed 101, averaging 20.2. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 56, 79 and 55, and one of Washington's did, at 54. The risk is that Washington's other four games finished with 33 to 45 combined points. On Polymarket, more than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.545 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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