The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills at the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Carson Wentz starting for Minnesota in place of Kyler Murray, who is out with a hamstring injury. Buffalo to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share for Yes on Polymarket, while fewer than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Monday Polymarket predictions

Bills vs. Vikings: Bills to win by more than 3.5 points

Sia Nejad's analysis likes Buffalo to win on the road. "There's no question that Carson Wentz is an upgrade for the Vikings, but I still don't think it's enough to beat and cover against the Bills. The one potential weakness for this Vikings defense is stopping the run and I think James Cook and Josh Allen will be able to do just that. It's also notable that while the Vikings defense is great, they haven't faced the best set of offenses in the first half of the season (with one or two exceptions). Yes, the Bills have been giving up some points, but I think they do just enough to get out of Minnesota with a win and a cover," Nejad said.

Buffalo is 6-1 and 3-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 36-10 win against Baltimore on Nov. 1 after a 33-30 win at Las Vegas and a 37-34 win at the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Josh Allen has completed 135 of 205 passes for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back James Cook III has rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Kincaid has 27 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable with a rib injury. Minnesota is 6-1 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 19-15 loss at Detroit on Nov. 1 after a 16-10 win against Indianapolis. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns, running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 458 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne are out. On Polymarket, Buffalo trades at $0.62 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.39 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share Yes and $0.54 per share No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bills vs. Vikings: Fewer than 44.5 combined points

The case for fewer than 44.5 combined points starts with how Minnesota's games have gone. None of the Vikings' last five games finished above that mark, with combined points of 34, 26, 36, 25 and 39. Minnesota has scored 92 points across that stretch, an average of 18.4, and allowed 68, an average of 13.6. With Kyler Murray out, Carson Wentz is starting, and he has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne are also out, which narrows an offense that has leaned on Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones Sr.

On Polymarket, the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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