The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's slate features the Denver Broncos at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. ET and the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Denver trades at $0.68 per share to win, while New York trades at $0.61 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday's Expert Predictions

Broncos vs. Steelers: Fewer than 36.5 combined points

Micah Robert's analysis leans on Pittsburgh's quarterback change and the weather. "The Broncos have won their last six ball games, and they're 8-2 this season. Pittsburgh has some drama going on there as they've lost two games in a row and have backup quarterback Mason Rudolph starting on Friday. It's expected to be 39° in Pittsburgh with 16 mph winds and a 61% chance of precipitation. Pittsburgh's going to make the Broncos play a 16-10 type of game. The Steelers have the league's No. 9 defense, allowing 314 yards per game, while Denver has the No. 4 team in sacks, getting 3.1 per game," Robert said.

Denver is 8-2 and 3-2 on the road, and Pittsburgh is 6-4 and 4-0 at home. The Steelers lost 16-19 at Philadelphia and 18-38 at Cincinnati in their last two games after winning 27-6 against Cleveland and 16-10 at New Orleans, and those two wins finished with 33 and 26 combined points. The risk is that four of the Broncos' last five games finished with more than 36.5 combined points, at 62, 47, 52 and 46, and Pittsburgh's loss at Cincinnati finished with 56. On Polymarket, fewer than 36.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share and more than 36.5 combined points trades at $0.525 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Broncos vs. Steelers: Steelers to lose by less than 4.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis sees Pittsburgh staying close at home. "Mason Rudolph might not be a downgrade from the way Aaron Rodgers was playing. The Steelers are 4-0 at home and should be able to lean on their running game. Denver has allowed 4.8 yards per carry over its last three games, including 6.0 yards per attempt last week versus the Raiders," Hartstein said.

Denver has won six straight games, including 38-24 against Las Vegas, 26-21 at Carolina and 28-24 against Kansas City, while Pittsburgh has lost two straight. Jaylen Warren has rushed for 747 yards and two touchdowns, DK Metcalf has 36 catches for 434 yards, and T.J. Watt has 7.5 sacks, and linebacker Alex Highsmith is out for the Steelers. The risk is that four of Denver's six straight wins came by more than 4.5 points, at 14, 5, 14 and 6. On Polymarket, Denver winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.505 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Heat vs. Knicks: Knicks to win by more than 4.5 points

New York has the better recent form and the home court. The Knicks are 12-6 and 7-3 at home, and they have won six straight games, including 121-102 against Cleveland and 113-106 against Indiana. Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points and 5.9 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.6 rebounds. Miami is 10-7 and 4-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 104-111 loss at Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 28.4 points and 12.7 rebounds, but he is day to day with a groin injury and Andrew Wiggins is day to day with an ankle injury. Jordan Clarkson and OG Anunoby are out for New York. The risk is that only three of the Knicks' last five wins came by more than 4.5 points, at 19, 7 and 9, and Miami has scored 123 or more points in four of its last five games. On Polymarket, New York winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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