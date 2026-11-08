The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL slate features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers at the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Buccaneers vs. Bears: Buccaneers to lose by less than 6.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis likes Tampa Bay to keep it close. "The Bears are deserving [of the edge], but this is a little too high. By EPA, Tampa Bay ranks No. 2 against the run and No. 4 against the pass. The Bucs rank No. 3 in points allowed per drive. Look for Tampa Bay's running game, led by Bucky Irving, to chew up clock and keep this one tight throughout," Hartstein said.

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with a foot injury, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.71 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.29 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and No covers Tampa Bay winning or losing by 6 or fewer points. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Packers vs. Patriots: Patriots to win by more than 3.5 points

Zack Cimini's analysis backs New England at home. "The Green Bay Packers not only turned around a 1-2 start but they've been covering for backers. They have covered in four straight games, and won four out of five games. Covering short numbers as they have in four straight weeks can lead to a trendy [Packers] outlook. New England has not been as crisp this season but are 3-0 at home. A push here at the worst. Back the Pats," Cimini said.

New England is 5-3 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 24-19 win at Miami on Nov. 1 after a 30-24 loss at Chicago. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 157 of 234 passes for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 367 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver DeMario Douglas has 26 catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Green Bay is 5-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-19 win against Carolina on Oct. 29 after a 20-17 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 192 of 312 passes for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 42 catches for 708 yards and six touchdowns. On Polymarket, New England trades at $0.62 per share to win and Green Bay trades at $0.39 per share. New England winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Giants vs. Eagles: Giants to win by more than 3.5 points

Mike Tierney's analysis points to a Giants win. "J.J. McCarthy was reasonably sharp in his rushed debut as the Giants' starting QB two Sundays ago. With plenty of time to catch up during the bye week, he should operate on all cylinders against beaten down Philly. No bushelful of points will be required for a win. The Eagles have averaged a tick below 15 ppg in their six game [losing] slide and are resorting to their fourth QB this season to take the field. Joe Milton has been an Eagle for just three weeks. He commandeers an offense that leads the league in possessions without a first down. Good luck, Joe," Tierney said.

New York is 4-2-1 and 1-1-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-21 win at Houston on Oct. 25 after a 34-27 loss against New Orleans. Running back Najee Harris has rushed for 99 yards, and wide receiver Malik Nabers has 48 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia is 2-6 and 1-3 at home, and it has lost six straight games, including a 27-10 loss at Washington on Nov. 1 and a 38-21 loss against Dallas. Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dallas Goedert has 26 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. On Polymarket, the Giants trade at $0.60 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.40 per share. The Giants winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.44 per share Yes and $0.56 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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