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Sunday Polymarket predictions

Buccaneers vs. Bears: Buccaneers to lose by fewer than 6.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis likes Tampa Bay to keep it close. "The Bears are deserving [of the edge], but this is a little too high. By EPA, Tampa Bay ranks No. 2 against the run and No. 4 against the pass. The Bucs rank No. 3 in points allowed per drive. Look for Tampa Bay's running game, led by Bucky Irving, to chew up clock and keep this one tight throughout," Hartstein said.

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with a foot injury, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.71 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.29 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and No covers Tampa Bay winning or losing by 6 or fewer points. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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