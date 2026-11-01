The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that includes Cardinals vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, Chiefs vs. Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.75 per share to win at home against Arizona, Kansas City trades at $0.52 per share to win at Denver, and Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win at home against Philadelphia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sunday Polymarket NFL predictions

Cardinals vs. Cowboys prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Dallas has the home field but has not been dominant at AT&T Stadium, where it is 1-2. The Cowboys are 3-4 and are coming off a 38-21 win at Philadelphia on Monday night after a 23-13 loss at Green Bay. Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 178 of 273 passes for 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 53 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns. Dee Winters, Drew Shelton and KaVontae Turpin are questionable.

Arizona is 2-5 and 2-2 on the road, and it lost 30-16 to Denver last Sunday. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has completed 183 of 282 passes for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 245 yards, and tight end Trey McBride has 59 catches for 472 yards and four touchdowns. Budda Baker has 3.5 sacks.

On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.75 per share to win and Arizona trades at $0.26 per share. Dallas winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.54 per share Yes, and more than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on Cardinals vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Denver is 5-2 and 3-0 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including a 30-16 win at Arizona last Sunday and a 17-14 overtime win against Seattle. Quarterback Bo Nix has completed 129 of 218 passes for 1,271 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 26 catches for 276 yards. Waddle, Pat Surtain II, Talanoa Hufanga and Zach Allen, who has 4.5 sacks, are all questionable.

Kansas City is 5-1 and 2-1 on the road after a 20-3 loss at Seattle on Sunday night, its first loss of the season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 124 of 191 passes for 1,474 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 701 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce has 24 catches for 343 yards. Rashee Rice and Jaylon Moore are questionable.

On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.52 per share to win and Denver trades at $0.48 per share. Kansas City winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Chiefs vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19. The Commanders have scored 20, 33, 13, 27 and 17 points in their last five games, including a 27-27 tie against the Giants and a 33-31 win against Seattle. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Odafe Oweh has three sacks. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Marcus Mariota and Charles Omenihu are questionable.

Philadelphia is 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, most recently a 38-21 loss to Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Smith and running back Saquon Barkley, who has 244 rushing yards, are both questionable.

On Polymarket, Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.31 per share. Washington winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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