The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Two MACtion college football games will be featured Wednesday night as Buffalo (7-3) hosts Central Michigan (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET and Massachusetts (5-5) hosts Akron (1-9) at 7 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Buffalo enters Week 12 on a five-game winning streak, while Central Michigan has won two straight. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo prediction

Buffalo running back Messiah Burch leads the MAC with 1,110 yards and ranks fourth with seven rushing touchdowns on 196 attempts. Burch recorded a season-best 209 yards and two touchdowns on 31 attempts during last week's win against Ball State and has recorded more than 100 yards in six of his last seven games.

Freshman quarterback Jadyn Glasser has had a late-season emergence taking over for injured starter Angel Flores. Glasser leads the Chippewas with 743 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 67 of 112 passing.

Buffalo is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by two or more points at home, while Central Michigan is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Akron vs. Massachusetts prediction

Massachusetts backup quarterback Logan Inagawa took the majority of snaps in a 24-0 loss to Toledo in Week 11 following starter William Watson III's first quarter injury. Inagawa threw for 99 yards and one interception on 10 of 27 passing and lead the Minutemen with 40 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Akron running back Jordan Gant leads the team with 791 yards and seven touchdowns on 152 rushing attempts. Gant recorded 61 yards on nine rushing attempts in a 42-14 loss to Western Michigan after surpassing 100 rushing yards in each of his two previous games.

Massachusetts is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by four or more points on the road, while Akron is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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