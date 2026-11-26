The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thanksgiving's NFL slate continues with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has already been ruled out with a groin injury. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share and Buffalo trades at $0.58 per share. We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday's Expert Predictions

Chiefs vs. Bills: Fewer than 46.5 combined points

Severance's analysis focuses on the Buffalo weather. "I try not to overreact to weather, but the radar in Buffalo on Thanksgiving night looks pumpkin pie that got left in the barn for three days. Orangish/brown and gross ... and I ain't country. Just horrendous. I respect that the Bills did NOT build a dome: 'Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible,'" Severance said.

Buffalo is 9-1 and has won five straight games, and it has allowed 67 points across them, an average of 13.4. Four of the Bills' last five games finished with fewer than 46.5 combined points, at 35, 43, 29 and 46, and two of the Chiefs' did, at 41 and 23. Josh Allen has completed 194 of 302 passes for 2,527 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and James Cook III has rushed for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has completed 226 of 337 passes for 2,709 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Kansas City is out without running back Kenneth Walker III. The risk is that three of the Chiefs' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 48, 47 and 52, and Buffalo's 33-30 win at Las Vegas finished with 63. On Polymarket, fewer than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share and more than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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