The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Two of college basketball's top teams will meet in an early season matchup as No. 5 Michigan State (2-0) faces No. 2 Duke (2-0) in the State Farm Champions Classic at 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky vs. Kansas follows that matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Kansas to win is trading at $0.65 per share on Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Michigan State and Duke have cruised to double-digit victories in their first two games, respectively. Several NBA games are also scheduled for Tuesday night, including the Boston Celtics (8-2) vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (9-2) at 8 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michigan State vs. Duke prediction

Michigan State has rolled through its first two games of the 2026-27 season, outscoring Quinnipiac and Toledo by a +67 margin. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging a double-double while leading the Spartans in scoring with 12.5 points and 10.0 assists per game.

Duke has also cruised through its first two games, outscoring Army and Coastal by a +95 margin. Patrick Ngongba II leads the Blue Devils with 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, which includes a season-best 28 point in Thursday's win against Coastal.

Duke is currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by eight or more points, while Michigan State is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by seven points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Celtics vs. 76ers prediction

Jaylen Brown will appear in his first game against the Celtics after spending his first 10 seasons with the franchise before being shipped to the Sixers in July. Brown is averaging 22.3 points per game, which is second to Tyrese Maxey among Philadelphia's roster, as well as 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Paul George, who was included in the Brown trade, is seeing a career resurgence with the Celtics. George, who averaged career scoring lows during two seasons with the Sixers, is currently averaging 20.4 points per game, second only to Jayson Tatum among Boston's lineup, as well as 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Celtics are currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win outright on the road, while the Sixers are trading at $0.48 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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