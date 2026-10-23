The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Two ACC games will be included on the college football Week 8 Friday slate with Duke (4-2) vs. Virginia (4-3) set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff and NC State (3-3) vs. Stanford (3-4) scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. You can also trade on Rays vs. Brewers in Game 1 of the World Series. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Virginia enters Friday's game ranked 10th in the ACC standings with a 2-2 conference record, while Duke is 12th with a 1-2 conference record. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Duke vs. Virginia prediction

Duke enters Friday's game with one of the ACC's best defenses, ranked second in both total defense with 292.7 yards allowed per game and scoring defense with 16.0 points allowed per game. The Blue Devils rank eighth in the conference in both total offense with 442.7 yards per game and scoring offense with 31.7 points per game.

Virginia ranks seventh among ACC teams in total defense with 326.6 yards allowed per game and sixth in scoring defense with 19.7 points allowed per game. The Cavaliers rank 13th in total offense with 362.0 yards per game and 11th in scoring offense with 30.0 points per game.

Virginia is trading at $0.51 per share to win by two or more points, while Duke is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

NC State vs. Stanford

NC State won its lone previous matchup against Stanford, 59-28, in 2024. The Wolfpack are coming off a bye week after a 38-14 loss to Wake Forest, with their rushing attack limited to just 15 yards on 24 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per attempt.

Stanford running back Micah Ford is coming off his best game of the season, recording 179 yards and four touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts, averaging 9.4 yards per carry, in a 34-7 win against Elon. Ford's previous season-high came in a Week 0 win against Hawaii, having recorded 99 yards and three touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts.

NC State is trading at $0.50 per share to win by eight or more points, while Stanford is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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