The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thanksgiving's NFL slate opens with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.52 per share to win and Detroit trades at $0.48 per share, Philadelphia trades at $0.20 per share and Dallas trades at $0.80 per share, and Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share and Buffalo trades at $0.58 per share. We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday's Expert Predictions

Bears vs. Lions: Lions to lose by fewer than 1.5 points

Matt Severance's analysis comes with a Thanksgiving memory. "I grew up on this on Thanksgiving. They didn't play every year but some memorable ones. Ask me about Eric Hipple, and I will start uncontrollably crying and won't be sure why but it was on Turkey Day. It's just so hard to win in that stupid dome that the chicken cold weather Lions (and Vikings and soon to be Bears, sadly) opted to build. I miss the Madden turducken ... I was from Michigan so we'd watch this and then just go to town. But would have mini gravy/roll off competition with my uncle during game," Severance said.

Chicago and Detroit are both 8-2 and have each won five straight games, and Detroit is 6-0 at Ford Field. Jared Goff has completed 225 of 332 passes for 2,716 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. Caleb Williams has completed 149 of 218 passes for 1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, and D'Andre Swift has rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks are out for the Bears, and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out for the Lions. The risk is that the Bears have scored 28.6 points per game across their last five games, 3.8 more than the Lions. On Polymarket, Detroit to lose by fewer than 1.5 points or win outright trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Cowboys to win by more than 8.5 points

Sia Nejad's analysis likes Dallas to pull away. "The Cowboys have the ability to put up points on anyone and that includes a slightly watered down Eagles defense. The question is whether a Joe Milton led offense can keep pace in any manner and I think the answer to that is NO. Yes, the Eagles are coming off a win, but Milton is not passing the eye test and the stats are far from impressive. Look for the Cowboys to move the ball well enough to continue their offensive barrage and look for a couple of splash plays from Philly, but it won't be enough to keep it close. Cowboys have plenty to play for and they get the matchup they need at home against the Eagles," Nejad said.

Dallas is 5-6 and has scored 186 points across its last five games, an average of 37.2, while Philadelphia is 3-7 and has scored 75 across its last five, an average of 15.0. Dak Prescott has completed 276 of 420 passes for 3,049 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions, CeeDee Lamb has 88 catches for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns, and Javonte Williams has rushed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns. Philadelphia is coming off a 19-16 win against Pittsburgh, and safety P.J. Locke, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and tight end Jake Ferguson are out for Dallas. The risk is that Dallas is 2-4 at home and has allowed 30.6 points per game across its last five. On Polymarket, Dallas winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chiefs vs. Bills: Fewer than 46.5 combined points

Severance's analysis focuses on the Buffalo weather. "I try not to overreact to weather, but the radar in Buffalo on Thanksgiving night looks pumpkin pie that got left in the barn for three days. Orangish/brown and gross ... and I ain't country. Just horrendous. I respect that the Bills did NOT build a dome: 'Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible,'" Severance said.

Buffalo is 9-1 and has won five straight games, and it has allowed 67 points across them, an average of 13.4. Four of the Bills' last five games finished with fewer than 46.5 combined points, at 35, 43, 29 and 46, and two of the Chiefs' did, at 41 and 23. Josh Allen has completed 194 of 302 passes for 2,527 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and James Cook III has rushed for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has completed 226 of 337 passes for 2,709 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Kansas City is out without running back Kenneth Walker III. The risk is that three of the Chiefs' last five games finished with more than 46.5 combined points, at 48, 47 and 52, and Buffalo's 33-30 win at Las Vegas finished with 63. On Polymarket, fewer than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share and more than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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