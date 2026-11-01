The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL schedule features Cardinals vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, Chiefs vs. Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for NFL Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Cardinals to lose by fewer than 7 points

Micah Robert's analysis backs Arizona to stay close in Dallas. "The Cardinals have won and covered the last four meetings with the Cowboys, including last year at Dallas. They've also won and covered eight out of the last nine meetings with the Cowboys. The Cowboys have the No. 29 ranked defense, allowing 373 yards per game, and the Cardinals might get that running game going because Dallas has the No. 31 run defense. The Cowboys are only 3-4 on the season, but everybody says they're going to be better than that, and then they go off and lose at home to Tampa Bay. I see this team tripping over their opponents for the rest of the season and ending the season at 8-9. The Cardinals know who they are. They beat the Cowboys. Cardinals to cover," Robert said.

Arizona is 2-5 and is coming off a 30-16 loss against Denver, and its other win was 18-16 at the Rams on Oct. 18. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett passed for 272 yards against Denver, and tight end Trey McBride had 111 receiving yards. Dallas is 3-4 and is coming off a 38-21 win at Philadelphia on Monday night, when running back Javonte Williams rushed for 155 yards and quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 212 yards. On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.74 per share to win and Arizona trades at $0.26 per share. Dallas winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.55 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No, so Arizona losing by fewer than 7 points, or winning, trades at $0.46 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Chiefs to win by 1 or more points

R.J. White's analysis calls this a buy low spot for Kansas City. "The Chiefs just got dominated, while the Broncos offense looked the best it has all year. But that comes down to opposition, as the Chiefs faced the best defense in the league while the Broncos faced one of the worst. When these teams met in Week 1, the Broncos managed just 176 yards of offense and had no answers for Kenneth Walker, who had 191 yards of offense himself. Now Jaylen Waddle is in question for this matchup due to a chest injury, so I don't know how the Broncos move the ball consistently and score points. This is a buy low spot for Kansas City and a sell high spot for Denver, and I'd make this line Chiefs by 3," White said.

Kansas City is 5-1 and is coming off a 20-3 loss at Seattle after a 22-6 win against the Chargers, and it beat Denver 31-10 in Week 1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 165 yards at Seattle, and running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 173 yards against Denver in Week 1. Denver is 5-2 and is coming off a 30-16 win at Arizona, with quarterback Bo Nix passing for 222 yards and rushing for 73. The Broncos also beat Seattle 17-14 in overtime and the Chargers 23-17 on the road. On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.52 per share to win and Denver trades at $0.48 per share. Kansas City winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Eagles vs. Commanders: Eagles to lose by 6 or fewer points

R.J. White's analysis fades the market move against Philadelphia. "The Eagles remain beset by injuries heading into another primetime matchup, but they held their own against the Cowboys and held a lead late in the third quarter. Ultimately their defense was not able to get enough stops on a dangerous Cowboys offense, but this is a step down in quality of opponent, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Washington's one win this year featured just one drive longer than 43 yards but somehow 33 points on the scoreboard, and they have the 31st scoring defense in the league. I don't think these units collectively deserved to be favored by this much against basically anyone, so I'm fading the massive market line move on this game," White said.

Philadelphia is 2-5 and has lost five straight games, most recently 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night, after losses of 25-14 against Carolina and 19-17 against Jacksonville. Its two wins came in Weeks 1 and 2, 24-22 against Washington and 24-20 at Tennessee. Washington is 1-4-1 and is coming off its bye week, and its one win was 33-31 against Seattle. The Commanders last played on Oct. 19, a 23-17 loss at San Francisco in which quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 300 yards. On Polymarket, Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.30 per share. Washington winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so Philadelphia losing by 6 points or less, or winning, trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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