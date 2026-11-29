The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL slate features the Atlanta Falcons at the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET and the Seattle Seahawks at the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Minnesota trades at $0.74 per share to win, while Seattle trades at $0.525 per share. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is officially inactive after missing Friday's practice with a hamstring injury. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Sunday's NFL expert predictions

Falcons vs. Vikings: Falcons to lose by fewer than 7 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis says Atlanta will lean on its running game. "To have a chance at Minnesota, the Falcons will need a strong running game. Fortunately they have Bijan Robinson, who averages 5.1 yards per carry and is fresh coming off the team's bye. Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich certainly knows Kirk Cousins well from his time with the Falcons," Hartstein said.

Minnesota is 7-3 and 3-1 at home, but it lost its last game, 10-35 at San Francisco. Atlanta is 3-7 and 2-2 on the road, and it lost three straight games before its bye, 13-35 against Kansas City, 17-34 against Cincinnati and 0-16 at Tampa Bay. Robinson has rushed for 951 yards and six touchdowns, Justin Jefferson has 47 catches for 553 yards, and Andrew Van Ginkel has 8.5 sacks. The risk is that Atlanta lost those three games by 22, 17 and 16 points. On Polymarket, Minnesota winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Seahawks to win by more than 1 point

Zack Camini's analysis sees Seattle handing San Francisco its first home loss. "The Seattle Seahawks come off a bye and will play their division rivals in the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has just one loss on the season, and of their nine wins their closest victory was a three point win over Seattle. Take the Seahawks to give the 49ers their first home loss of the season," Camini said.

San Francisco is 9-1 and 6-0 at home, and Seattle is 6-4 and 2-2 on the road with two straight wins before its bye. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Sam Darnold has completed 127 of 211 passes for 1,478 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns, and George Kittle has 47 catches for 591 yards. The risk is that San Francisco has won its last three games by 25, 6 and 21 points. On Polymarket, Seattle winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.