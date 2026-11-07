The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday college football features Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Saturday Polymarket predictions

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Georgia to win by 3.5 or more points

Chip Patterson's analysis favors Georgia on the road. "Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have the advantage of facing Trinidad Chambliss twice already and now face the Rebels quarterback with a group that was largely around for last season's dramatics. The pair of high scoring thrillers (Georgia winning 43-35 in the regular season and Ole Miss winning 39-34 in the CFP) provided plenty of tape for that Georgia defense to work on new ways to limit Chambliss' playmaking. Those edges should help create more possessions to get Georgia's run game in rhythm in a tough road environment," Patterson said.

Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 20 catches for 349 yards. Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 48 catches for 669 yards and five touchdowns. On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.62 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.39 per share. Georgia winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share for Yes and $0.49 per share for No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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