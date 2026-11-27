The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's slate features the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. New York winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.43 per share. You can also watch Texas vs. Texas A&M and Minnesota vs. Wisconsin in college football. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday's Expert Predictions

Heat vs. Knicks: Knicks to win by more than 4.5 points

New York has the better recent form and the home court. The Knicks are 12-6 and 7-3 at home, and they have won six straight games, including 121-102 against Cleveland and 113-106 against Indiana. Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points and 5.9 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.6 rebounds. Miami is 10-7 and 4-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 104-111 loss at Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 28.4 points and 12.7 rebounds, but he is day to day with a groin injury and Andrew Wiggins is day to day with an ankle injury. Jordan Clarkson and OG Anunoby are out for New York. The risk is that only three of the Knicks' last five wins came by more than 4.5 points, at 19, 7 and 9, and Miami has scored 123 or more points in four of its last five games. On Polymarket, New York winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.43 per share for Yes and $0.58 per share for No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.