The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday college football features Alabama vs. LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET, Oregon vs. Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. ET and Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU to win by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share for Yes and $0.48 per share for No on Polymarket. Oregon to win trades at $0.27 per share, while Georgia to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Alabama vs. LSU: LSU to win by more than 5.5 points

Tom Fornelli's analysis likes LSU to win comfortably. "LSU has looked better since the return of Trey'Dez Green, and Jackson Harris has emerged as another real threat in the passing game. I've also seen Alabama and Keelon Russell look far more ordinary on the road, and I don't trust that offensive line much right now," Fornelli said.

LSU is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 38-17 win at Auburn on Oct. 24 after a 31-0 win against Mississippi State. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 180 of 256 passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 36 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. Alabama is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-20 win against Texas A&M on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 loss at Tennessee. Quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 148 of 221 passes for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Daniel Hill has rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has 29 catches for 488 yards. On Polymarket, LSU trades at $0.68 per share to win and Alabama trades at $0.33 per share. LSU winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share for Yes and $0.48 per share for No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Oregon vs. Ohio State: Oregon to win

Tom Fornelli's analysis points to an upset. "Would anybody be all that shocked if Oregon went into Ohio Stadium and pulled off the upset here? Both teams are down to their backup quarterbacks, but Oregon's has far more experience. I'd rather have the Ducks straight up than with the points," Fornelli said.

Oregon is 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 34-26 win against Northwestern on Oct. 31 after a 21-10 loss at Illinois. Running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore has 41 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns. Ohio State is 6-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 30-18 loss at USC on Oct. 31 after a 19-15 win at Indiana. Running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 637 yards, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. On Polymarket, Oregon trades at $0.27 per share to win and Ohio State trades at $0.74 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Georgia to win by 3.5 or more points

Chip Patterson's analysis favors Georgia on the road. "Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have the advantage of facing Trinidad Chambliss twice already and now face the Rebels quarterback with a group that was largely around for last season's dramatics. The pair of high scoring thrillers (Georgia winning 43-35 in the regular season and Ole Miss winning 39-34 in the CFP) provided plenty of tape for that Georgia defense to work on new ways to limit Chambliss' playmaking. Those edges should help create more possessions to get Georgia's run game in rhythm in a tough road environment," Patterson said.

Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 20 catches for 349 yards. Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 48 catches for 669 yards and five touchdowns. On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.62 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.39 per share. Georgia winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share for Yes and $0.50 per share for No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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