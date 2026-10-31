The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. College football has a loaded slate on Saturday, capped off with Ohio State vs. USC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Both teams to score fewer than 51.5 points in Ohio State vs. USC trades at $0.52 per share. We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Ohio State vs. USC prediction: Both teams to score fewer than 51.5 points

Micah Robert's analysis likes Ohio State vs. USC to stay low scoring. "USC struggled at Wisconsin last week, losing 24-7, and I think we'll see a similar score when Ohio State travels to Los Angeles to play the Trojans. Defense, with a possible downpour. USC has covered once in their last five games. That was at Penn State. Before that, they struggled against Washington at home, and the week before they struggled at home to Oregon, and since then we found out how bad Oregon is. Ohio State is using backup quarterback freshman Luke Fahey, and I think the defense will take this game over. Low scoring, Buckeyes win, and it stays under," Robert said.

Ohio State is 6-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play, and it is coming off a 19-15 win at Indiana after a 45-16 win against Maryland. Its only loss was 24-23 at Texas. ESPN reports that Fahey replaced injured starter Julian Sayin against Indiana and could start at USC. USC is 6-2 and 3-2 in conference play, and it is coming off a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin after a 31-23 win at Penn State. The Trojans also beat Washington 25-21 and lost 41-27 against Oregon. Three of Ohio State's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 62, 61 and 61, while three of USC's did, at 77, 68 and 54. On Polymarket, Ohio State trades at $0.69 per share to win and USC trades at $0.32 per share. The game's combined points finishing more than 51.5 trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so both teams scoring less than 51.5 points combined trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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