The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features the Chicago Bears at the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Bears to lose by fewer than 3.5 points trades at $0.53 per share on Polymarket, and both teams to combine for more than 46.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Monday Polymarket predictions

Bears vs. Seahawks prediction: Bears to lose by fewer than 3.5 points

Sia Nejad's analysis likes Chicago to stay close. "The Seahawks are flying high with a decisive win over the Chiefs on national television, but they host a Bears team that is also playing good football. More specifically, the Bears have some additions that make them far more formidable, including Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat and TJ Edwards. Add Kyler Gordon who has been back for a couple of weeks, and this defense is in a different tier. The Bears are also on extra rest, which gives an edge to the players and to HC Ben Johnson," Nejad said.

Chicago is 5-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 30-24 win against New England on Oct. 22 after a 31-23 win at Atlanta. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 88 of 124 passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in four games. Running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 35 catches for 491 yards.

Seattle is 4-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-3 win against Kansas City on Oct. 25. On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.39 per share. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, so Chicago losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.53 per share. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bears vs. Seahawks prediction: More than 46.5 points scored

Micah Roberts' analysis likes Bears vs. Seahawks to turn into a shootout. "The Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing only 233 yards per game, but the Bears have the No. 3 offense along with the No. 1 rushing attack. The Bears are using the running game to set up the brilliant aerial attack from Caleb Williams. If you're a defense trying to defend Williams, this kind of puts you in a pickle. The Bears average 25.7 points per game. What do you choose to stop? The Seahawks offense helps the opposing team's offense by turning the ball over 13 times this season. There are only two teams that have more turnovers than the Seahawks. I think these two teams get in a shootout," Roberts said.

Seattle has been in high-scoring games at home and on the road, with its last five games finishing with 64, 53, 61, 31 and 23 combined points. Quarterback Sam Darnold has completed 110 of 177 passes for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 58 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, and running back Emanuel Wilson has rushed for 403 yards. Chicago's last five games finished with 34, 35, 38, 54 and 54 combined points.

On Polymarket, the game's combined points finishing more than 46.5 trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, so both teams scoring more than 46.5 points combined trades at $0.50 per share. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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