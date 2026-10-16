The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Our experts have several college football predictions for Friday, including Memphis beating Tulane by more than 6.5 points at 7:30 p.m. ET and fewer than 49.5 combined points in Washington vs. Purdue at 8 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Memphis to beat Tulane by more than 6.5 points

Chip Patterson's analysis points to Memphis: "This is a bad matchup for a Tulane defense that's struggling as the Green Wave welcome in a Memphis team that ranks in the top 10 in total offense (516.7 yards per game) and poses a dual threat issue through the air with Marcus Stokes and on the ground with Jaylin Carter," Patterson said. "The Tulane defense ranks 119th nationally in total defense and it's supported by an offense that's averaging less than 19 points per game. This may be a tough road spot on a Friday night, but Memphis is on another level and should be able to ride that offense to a comfortable win."

The results fit that picture. Memphis is 5-1 and has scored 231 points, an average of 38.5, with 59 at Charlotte and 45 against UT Martin, and it has won four of its six games by more than 6.5 points, by 18, 24, 51 and 25. Tulane is 2-3 and has scored 92 points, an average of 18.4, and allowed 113, after a 20-17 loss at Army on Oct. 10.



On Polymarket, Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the Tigers trade at $0.70 per share to win, while Tulane trades at $0.31 per share. Trade on Memphis vs. Tulane here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Washington and Purdue to combine for fewer than 49.5 points

Tom Fornelli's analysis points to fewer than 50.5 combined points. "First, be aware of the weather. The forecast calls for winds of 15mph with gusts between 25 and 30, which always affects scoring," Fornelli said. "Second, Purdue's defense has been the key to its modest two game win streak. Finally, a Washington offense that's struggled all year is on the road in a short week and will likely rely on its backup QB."

The numbers back the defense argument. Purdue allowed 17 points in its 24-17 win at Illinois and 13 in its 41-13 win against Minnesota, though the Boilermakers have allowed 188 points for the season, including 52 at UCLA and 49 against Notre Dame. Washington has scored 24 points or fewer in five of its six games and is 0-3 in the Big Ten, and only three of its six games have finished with more than 50.5 combined points.



On Polymarket, more than 49.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share and fewer than 49.5 trades at $0.53 per share, and Purdue trades at $0.60 per share to win at home while Washington trades at $0.40 per share. Trade on Washington vs. Purdue here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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