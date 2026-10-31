The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. College football has a loaded slate on Saturday, including Arizona vs. Texas Tech at 12 p.m. ET, Utah vs. Cincinnati at 3:45 p.m. ET and Ohio State vs. USC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Arizona to lose by fewer than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Polymarket, Cincinnati to lose by 7.5 points or fewer trades at $0.53 per share, and both teams to score fewer than 51.5 points in Ohio State vs. USC trades at $0.52 per share. We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Arizona vs. Texas Tech prediction: Arizona to lose by fewer than 3.5 points

Zack Cimini's analysis likes Arizona to stay close. "A season ago in October Texas Tech suffered their only loss of the season on the road at Arizona State. The next week they had their biggest conference home win of the season winning 42-0 against Oklahoma State. This I expect to be a tougher battle, as Arizona has won eleven out of their last twelve regular season games. Look for the Wildcats to put the pressure on Texas Tech to avoid consecutive losses, and finally show some growth against a ranked opponent. Take UofA plus the points," Cimini said.

Arizona is 6-1 and 3-1 in Big 12 play, and it has won five straight games, most recently 39-3 against Iowa State, after beating West Virginia 52-31 on the road and Cincinnati 34-7. Quarterback N. Fifita has completed 167 of 225 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. Texas Tech is also 6-1 and 3-1, and it is coming off a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati after a 53-25 win against Arizona State. Quarterback W. Hammond has completed 139 of 205 passes for 1,561 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions, and running back J. Williams has rushed for 619 yards. On Polymarket, Texas Tech trades at $0.62 per share to win and Arizona trades at $0.38 per share. Texas Tech winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, so Arizona losing by less than 3.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.50 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Utah vs. Cincinnati prediction: Cincinnati to lose by 7.5 points or fewer

David Bearman's analysis likes Cincinnati to stay within a touchdown. "Cincinnati is coming off a huge home win vs. No. 8 Texas Tech and gets another shot at home vs. Utah. The Utes needed a late rally to get past Houston last week and have rival BYU next week. The Bearcats piled up more than 250 rushing yards last week vs. Tech, who had the fifth best rush defense in the country," Bearman said.

Cincinnati is 5-2 and 2-2 in Big 12 play, and it is 5-0 at home, with its two losses coming 34-7 at Arizona and 45-42 at West Virginia. The Bearcats also beat Kansas State 31-26 and Miami (OH) 35-31 at home. Quarterback JC French IV threw for 389 yards in the loss at West Virginia. Utah is 7-0 and 4-0 in conference play, and it has won its last two games by three points at Colorado, 27-24, and eight points against Houston, 21-13. Quarterback Devon Dampier passed for 204 yards and rushed for 150 against Houston. On Polymarket, Utah trades at $0.72 per share to win and Cincinnati trades at $0.29 per share. Utah winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so Cincinnati losing by 7.5 points or less, or winning, trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ohio State vs. USC prediction: Both teams to score fewer than 51.5 points

Micah Robert's analysis likes Ohio State vs. USC to stay low scoring. "USC struggled at Wisconsin last week, losing 24-7, and I think we'll see a similar score when Ohio State travels to Los Angeles to play the Trojans. Defense, with a possible downpour. USC has covered once in their last five games. That was at Penn State. Before that, they struggled against Washington at home, and the week before they struggled at home to Oregon, and since then we found out how bad Oregon is. Ohio State is using backup quarterback freshman Luke Fahey, and I think the defense will take this game over. Low scoring, Buckeyes win, and it stays under," Robert said.

Ohio State is 6-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play, and it is coming off a 19-15 win at Indiana after a 45-16 win against Maryland. Its only loss was 24-23 at Texas. ESPN reports that Fahey replaced injured starter Julian Sayin against Indiana and could start at USC. USC is 6-2 and 3-2 in conference play, and it is coming off a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin after a 31-23 win at Penn State. The Trojans also beat Washington 25-21 and lost 41-27 against Oregon. Three of Ohio State's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 62, 61 and 61, while three of USC's did, at 77, 68 and 54. On Polymarket, Ohio State trades at $0.69 per share to win and USC trades at $0.32 per share. The game's combined points finishing more than 51.5 trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so both teams scoring less than 51.5 points combined trades at $0.52 per share.Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.