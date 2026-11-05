The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football features the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Jacksonville to win by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, and Derrick Henry rushing for fewer than 70 yards trades at $0.53 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points

Emory Hunt's analysis likes Jacksonville to cover. "Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens they were snakebitten at the QB position this season with injuries to their two top QBs. Now they're on their rookie UDFA 3rd string QB Joe Fagnano who will be facing one of the better defenses in the NFL. Laying nearly 9.5 points in this matchup on a short week seems like the right thing to do," Hunt said.

Jacksonville is 5-2, and it is coming off a 42-7 win against Indianapolis on Nov. 1 after a 34-31 loss against Houston on Oct. 18. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 130 of 198 passes for 1,690 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions, and running back Bhayshul Tuten is questionable with an ankle injury. Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost three straight games, most recently 36-10 at Buffalo on Nov. 1. Lamar Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury, Tyler Huntley is out, and Joe Fagnano is set to start. On Polymarket, Jacksonville trades at $0.82 per share to win and Baltimore trades at $0.19 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Derrick Henry to have fewer than 70.5 rushing yards

David Bearman's analysis points to a tough night for Henry. "The Jacksonville Jaguars' rush defense has held opponents to a league low 77.4 rushing yards per game. Last year, they also led the NFL, allowing only 85.6 yards per game. Woody Marks, in Week 6 in London, is the only RB to go past his rushing yards prop total vs. the Jaguars this season. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has not broken 70 yards in any of his last three games, averaging only 52 rush yards per game on a 3.5 per carry average," Bearman said.

Henry leads Baltimore with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, and he is 12 yards behind Jerome Bettis for eighth on the NFL's career rushing list. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has 608 receiving yards for the Ravens. Jacksonville leads the AFC South by three games, and defensive end Travon Walker is questionable with a rib injury. On Polymarket, Derrick Henry rushing for 70 or more yards trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, so fewer than 70 yards trades at $0.53 per share. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.