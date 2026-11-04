The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's NBA slate features the Chicago Bulls at the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Boston Celtics, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Knicks to win by more than 12.5 points trades at $0.48 per share on Polymarket, and Celtics to win by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Bulls vs. Knicks prediction: Knicks to win by more than 12.5 points

New York is the prediction because Chicago has lost five straight games and is 1-4 on the road. The Bulls are 1-6, and they have lost their last five by 19, 14, 6, 35 and 4 points, with three of those losses by more than 12.5 points. Chicago lost 126-107 at Philadelphia on Nov. 2 and 125-111 at Boston on Oct. 30. Centers Nicolas Claxton and Jalen Smith are questionable.

The Knicks are 3-4 and 2-2 at home, and they are coming off a 103-90 win against Brooklyn on Nov. 2 after a 133-127 win at Chicago on Oct. 28, when Jalen Brunson scored 38 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 20 rebounds in a 111-97 win against Detroit on Oct. 27. Two of New York's last five games ended in wins by more than 12.5 points, at 13 and 14. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.84 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.17 per share. New York winning by more than 12.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bucks vs. Celtics prediction: Celtics to win by more than 11.5 points

Boston is the prediction because it is 4-0 at home and Milwaukee has lost six of its seven games, four of them by 12 or more points. The Celtics are 5-2, and they are coming off a 109-93 loss at Houston on Nov. 2 after a 108-97 win at Orlando on Nov. 1, when Jayson Tatum scored 32 points. At TD Garden they beat Chicago 134-99 on Oct. 26 and 125-111 on Oct. 30, with Payton Pritchard scoring 30 points in the second game, and Tatum scored 40 points in a 125-124 overtime win against Brooklyn. Pritchard is questionable with a shoulder contusion.

The Bucks are 1-6 and 0-3 on the road, and they have lost three straight games, 112-100 at Minnesota on Nov. 2, 136-111 against Cleveland on Oct. 31 and 132-100 against Houston on Oct. 28. Tyler Herro scored 21 points at Minnesota. On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.83 per share to win and Milwaukee trades at $0.18 per share. Boston winning by more than 11.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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