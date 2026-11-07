The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday college football features the Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8 p.m. ET. You can also trade NBA Cup games like Thunder vs. Grizzlies and Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Nebraska vs. Illinois: Illinois to win

Tom Fornelli's analysis points to Illinois in a close game. "Illinois has won three straight while Nebraska has suffered three straight heartbreaking losses, blowing a fourth-quarter lead in all of them. Losing close games is what Nebraska does best, so if I have a chance to fade it as a road [team] in a one-score game against an Illinois team that excels in such situations, how can I not?" Fornelli said.

Illinois is 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 20-17 win at Maryland on Oct. 31 after a 21-10 win against Oregon. Quarterback Katin Houser has completed 140 of 216 passes for 1,663 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Aidan Laughery has rushed for 560 yards, and wide receiver Collin Dixon has 60 catches for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nebraska is 5-3 and 2-3 in the Big Ten, and it has lost three straight games, including a 17-10 loss against Washington on Nov. 1, a 17-14 loss at Oregon and a 20-17 loss against Indiana. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has completed 161 of 263 passes for 1,825 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has 42 catches for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.



On Polymarket, Illinois trades at $0.36 per share to win and Nebraska trades at $0.64 per share. Nebraska winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share for Yes and $0.50 per share for No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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