The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's NBA slate features the Boston Celtics at the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET and the Dallas Mavericks at the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.80 per share to win, while Denver trades at $0.74 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday's Expert Predictions

Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Nuggets to win by more than 7.5 points

The case for Denver starts with an offense that has scored 122.0 points per game across its last five games, including 151 at Chicago and 133 against Houston, behind Jamal Murray, who averages 26.2 points and scored 45 in Sunday's overtime win. Dallas is thin, with forward Tobi Lawal, center Dereck Lively II, forward Sergio de Larrea and forward Tarik Biberovic out and forward P.J. Washington questionable with an illness, and the Mavericks allowed 131 at Boston and 127 at Cleveland in two of their last five games.

Denver is 10-5, and Nikola Jokic averages 9.2 assists and 10.9 rebounds. Dallas is 10-7, and Cooper Flagg averages 24.3 points and 6.4 assists. The Nuggets have scored 610 points across their last five games and allowed 595, averages of 122.0 and 119.0, while the Mavericks have scored 553 and allowed 566, averages of 110.6 and 113.2. The risk is that only two of Denver's last five games were won by more than 7.5 points, at 9 and 8, and Dallas has won its last three games after its losses at Boston and Cleveland. On Polymarket, Denver winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Celtics vs. Wizards: Celtics to win by more than 10.5 points

The case for Boston is a matchup against a short-handed Washington team that allowed 136 against Memphis and 147 against Houston in two of its last five games and gives up 114.4 points per game across that span. The Wizards are missing forward Tristan Vukcevic, guard Reece Beekman, forward Justin Champagnie, and guard Jamir Watkins. Boston is coming off four straight losses by a combined 16 points, each in a game decided by 10 or fewer, and it won 131-94 against Dallas on Nov. 15.

Boston is 11-6, and Jayson Tatum averages 26.4 points and 6.7 assists while Neemias Queta averages 7.1 rebounds. Washington is 7-11, and Anthony Davis averages 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while Trae Young averages 8.8 assists. The Wizards have won three straight games, including 116-96 against Orlando, 98-94 at Chicago and 103-99 at Toronto. The risk is that Boston has scored 87 and 96 points in its last two games, center Mitchell Robinson is out with an illness, and Boston's only win in its last five games came by 37 points. On Polymarket, Boston winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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