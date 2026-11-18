The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's basketball schedule has West Virginia vs. Kansas in college basketball at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors at the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET in the NBA. On Polymarket, Kansas trades at $0.77 per share to win, while the Mavericks trade at $0.64 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday's Expert Predictions

Warriors vs. Mavericks: Mavericks to win by more than 4.5 points

Dallas is 7-7 and 5-2 at home, and the case for the Mavericks starts with who is missing on the other side. Golden State is 8-6 and 2-5 on the road, and it has lost three straight games, including 115-94 at New Orleans on Monday, 123-85 at San Antonio and 115-108 at Houston. Stephen Curry (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Moses Moody (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) are out, and Draymond Green (elbow) and Al Horford (back) are questionable. Dallas has lost three straight too, including 131-94 at Boston and 133-94 at Minnesota, but its injury list is shorter. Dereck Lively II, Sergio de Larrea and Tarik Biberovic are out, and Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg leads the Mavericks with 23.5 points and 6.2 assists per game, and P.J. Washington averages 6.8 rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Warriors with 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and Draymond Green averages 6.9 assists. On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.64 per share to win and Golden State trades at $0.37 per share. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

West Virginia vs. Kansas: West Virginia to lose by fewer than 9.5 points

Matt Severance's analysis likes West Virginia to keep it close. "Kansas made me look like an idiot last night from Las Vegas in just obliterating UNLV by 25 points. That happens when you start 14 of 15 from the field or some nonsense similar that KU did. However, freshman superstar Tyran Stokes, the country's top recruit, left with a possible serious knee injury in the second half. I sure hope that's not serious, but I struggle to see Bill Self let him play tonight even if it's mostly nothing. West Virginia has looked quite good and took out Auburn by six last night in Vegas," Severance said.

Kansas is 4-0 and beat UNLV 102-77 on Tuesday after an 89-69 win at Kentucky. West Virginia is 4-0 and beat Auburn 76-70 on Tuesday after a 75-61 win against Mercer. Tre White leads the Jayhawks with 19.0 points per game, and Stokes averages 8.0 rebounds. Miles Sadler leads the Mountaineers with 17.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, and Amadou Seini averages 6.2 rebounds. On Polymarket, Kansas trades at $0.77 per share to win and West Virginia trades at $0.24 per share. Kansas winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.43 per share Yes and $0.58 per share No, and the No side also pays if West Virginia wins. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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