The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football Rivalry Week schedule features Michigan vs. Ohio State at noon ET and Auburn vs. Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Michigan trades at $0.23 per share to win and Ohio State trades at $0.775 per share, while Auburn trades at $0.15 per share and Alabama trades at $0.855 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday's college football expert predictions

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Ohio State to win by more than 10 points

Brad Thomas' analysis focuses on Jeremiah Smith's final game in Columbus. "I'm backing Ohio State in what will likely be Jeremiah Smith's final game as a Buckeye. Smith leads the nation with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, and I expect him to put on a show in his final game in Columbus. Michigan's defense is still legit, but their offensive limitations are too significant to ignore. The Wolverines rank 118th in PPA per play, 108th in success rate, and 129th in finishing drives. Ohio State's defense ranks 17th in success rate allowed and 16th in havoc rate. I expect the Buckeyes to make a muddy picture for Bryce Underwood. The Buckeyes also rank ninth in PPA per pass and 13th in finishing drives offensively. Michigan doesn't have the offensive firepower to keep up," Thomas said.

Ohio State is 7-4 and 5-1 at home, and Michigan is 6-5 and 1-2 on the road. Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Bo Jackson has rushed for 851 yards and nine touchdowns. Underwood has completed 85 of 156 passes for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions, and Savion Hiter has rushed for 542 yards. The risk is that Ohio State has lost two of its last three games, including 28-31 at Nebraska in its last game, while Michigan won its last game, 18-16 against UCLA. On Polymarket, Ohio State winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.475 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Auburn vs. Alabama: Auburn to lose by fewer than 15.5 points

Eric Cohen's analysis sees the Iron Bowl staying close. "Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road. A ten point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at #1 ranked Georgia. Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score 3x and by more than 14 points only once. Another one possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes," Cohen said.

Alabama is 9-2 and 5-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 47-0 against Chattanooga, 21-6 at Vanderbilt and 31-13 at LSU. Keelon Russell has completed 187 of 278 passes for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. Auburn is 7-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won three straight games, including 59-17 against Samford, 41-9 at Mississippi State and 26-23 against Arkansas. Byrum Brown has completed 202 of 308 passes for 2,035 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions and has rushed for 644 yards and nine touchdowns. The risk is that Alabama's last three wins came by 47, 15 and 18 points. On Polymarket, Alabama winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.515 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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