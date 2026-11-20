The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Friday's sports schedule features Oregon vs. Michigan State in college football at 8 p.m. ET and Kings vs. Lakers at 10 p.m. ET in the NBA. On Polymarket, Oregon trades at $0.90 per share to win, while the Lakers trade at $0.88 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday's Expert Predictions

Oregon vs. Michigan State: Oregon to win by more than 17.5 points

The case for Oregon starts with the gap between the two teams across the last five games. The Ducks are 7-3 and have scored 144 points in that stretch, an average of 28.8, while allowing 85, an average of 17.0, including a 31-7 win against Michigan and a 41-28 win at Ohio State. Dylan Raiola has completed 141 of 213 passes for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions, Dakorien Moore has 55 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns, and Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 572 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan State is 3-7 and 2-4 at home, and it has scored 97 points across its last five games, an average of 19.4, while allowing 117, an average of 23.4, including 28 at UCLA and 38 against Illinois. Alessio Milivojevic has completed 149 of 229 passes for 1,559 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. The risk is the margin: Oregon has won one of its last five games by more than 17.5 points, and Michigan State's defense held Michigan to six points in its last road win. On Polymarket, Oregon trades at $0.90 per share to win and Michigan State trades at $0.11 per share. Oregon winning by more than 17.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kings vs. Lakers: Lakers to win by fewer than 14.5 points

The case for fewer than 14.5 starts with how the Lakers have been winning. Los Angeles is 13-3 and 6-2 at home, and its last four wins came by 4, 8, 11 and 10 points, none by more than 14.5, though it is coming off a 109-97 loss against Utah. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 38.1 points and 7.6 assists per game, and Walker Kessler averages 10.9 rebounds, but Austin Reaves is out. Sacramento is 1-13 and 0-9 at home, but it has stayed within 14.5 points in three of its last five losses, falling 114-108 against Miami, 107-100 against Orlando and 120-107 against Portland. Darius Acuff Jr. leads the Kings with 26.2 points and 7.0 assists per game, and Domantas Sabonis averages 13.2 rebounds. Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons are out, and Precious Achiuwa and De'Andre Hunter are day to day. The risk is that Sacramento has lost its last two games by 21 and 22 points. On Polymarket, Los Angeles trades at $0.88 per share to win and Sacramento trades at $0.13 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so fewer than 14.5 trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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