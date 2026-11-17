The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Tuesday night NCAA men's basketball slate will feature several matchups involving ranked teams, including No. 10 Illinois (3-1) vs. No. 5 Duke (3-1) at 7 p.m. ET and No. 2 Michigan State (4-0) vs. No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) at 9 p.m. ET. Michigan State is trading at $0.58 per share to beat Tennessee. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Illinois and Duke both enter at 3-1, coming off losses to ranked opponents that were followed up with decisive wins last week. Meanwhile, Michigan State and Tennessee both have perfect records entering Tuesday's matchup. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Illinois vs. Duke prediction

Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, is on pace to have a career season during his senior campaign. Stojakovic leads the Fighting Illini with 22.3 points per game, which includes a season-high 26 points, five rebounds and five assists during Friday's win against Sam Houston State.

Duke junior Patrick Ngongba II is also on pace to have his best collegiate season. Ngongba leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding with 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his first four starts, including 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks against SIU Edwardsville last Friday.

Duke currently trading up to $0.54 per share to win by eight or more points at home, while Illinois is trading at $0.47 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Michigan State vs. Tennessee prediction

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. enters Tuesday's game as the team's leading scorer with a career-best 16.8 points in his first four starts. Fears had a season-high 25 points, as well as nine assists, during the Spartans' 106-72 win against UNI last Friday.

Terrence Hill Jr. has been the brightest star among a roster full of offseason transfer portal acquisitions. Hill, who transferred from VCU, has increased his scoring total by one point each game, recording 17 against Wofford, 18 against Radford and 19 against Tennessee State in his first three games.

Michigan State is currently trading up to $0.47 per share to win by four or more points at home, while Tennessee is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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