The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday college football features Ohio vs. Akron at 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee opens its basketball season against Wofford at 6 p.m. ET. Ohio to win by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Polymarket, and Tennessee to win by more than 25.5 points trades at $0.53 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

Ohio vs. Akron prediction: Ohio to win by more than 14.5 points

Ohio is the prediction because the Bobcats are 4-0 in the Mid-American Conference while Akron is winless. They are 6-2 and 4-0 in league play, and they are coming off a 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24 after a 48-7 win at Sacramento State and a 31-14 win against Central Michigan. Quarterback Nick Poulos has completed 58 of 98 passes for 781 yards and six touchdowns, running back Victor Rosa has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns, wide receiver Riley Neer has 37 catches for 497 yards, and linebacker Michael Molnar has five sacks.

Akron is 1-7 and 0-4 in the MAC, and it has lost seven straight games, including 35-20 at Kent State on Oct. 24, 34-14 at Miami (OH) and 41-17 at Central Michigan. Four of the Zips' last five losses came by 15 or more points. Quarterback Brayden Roggow has passed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions, and running back Jordan Gant has rushed for 618 yards and six touchdowns. On Polymarket, Ohio trades at $0.84 per share to win and Akron trades at $0.16 per share. Ohio winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Wofford vs. Tennessee prediction: Tennessee to win by more than 25.5 points

Tennessee is the prediction because it opens at home against a Wofford team that was outscored by a wide margin in its early games last season. Rick Barnes' Volunteers finished 25-12 and reached the Elite Eight, and they beat their seven lesser nonconference home opponents by 15, 39, 33, 25, 29, 42 and 51 points, with five of those wins by more than 25.5 points. Tennessee has a new look this year, with a roster that no longer lists last season's top scorers.

Wofford finished 19-13 and 11-7 in the Southern Conference, and it opened last season with a 70-46 loss at George Mason, then lost 93-62 at Auburn on Nov. 11. On Polymarket, Tennessee trades at $0.99 per share to win and Wofford trades at $0.02 per share. Tennessee winning by more than 25.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points trade at $0.50 per share for more than 156.5. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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