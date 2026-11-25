The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's NFL game features the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Los Angeles trades at $0.555 per share to win, while Green Bay trades at $0.45 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday's Expert Predictions

Packers vs. Rams: Packers to lose by less than 3 points

R.J. White's analysis expects Green Bay to keep it close. "The Packers have sat with an awful loss to the Vikings for two weeks, while the Rams enjoyed a blowout win over the Cardinals prior to the break. But there isn't a tougher matchup than the Vikings defense, nor an easier one than Carson Beck in his NFL debut. The Rams also have a great pass rush with Myles Garrett back, but I expect a healthier Packers offensive line after the bye to do a better job and let Jordan Love put up some points. Micah Parsons could make his season debut in this one, and I'm not sure how much success the Rams offense will have without its top receivers in a much tougher matchup," White said.

Both teams are 6-4. Jordan Love has completed 232 of 368 passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and Christian Watson has 52 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns. Matthew Stafford has completed 248 of 372 passes for 2,623 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, Puka Nacua has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Davante Adams is on injured reserve. Guards Kevin Zeitler and Sean Rhyan and offensive tackle Travis Glover are questionable for the Packers. The risk is that the Rams have won their last four games by 28, 7, 15 and 14 points, while the Packers are coming off a 10-30 loss. On Polymarket, Green Bay to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Packers vs. Rams: Fewer than 43.5 combined points

The case for a lower-scoring game starts with the Rams' defense, which has allowed 67 points across its last five games, an average of 13.4, and a Los Angeles offense that is missing wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson and will be without center Coleman Shelton. Four of the Rams' last five games finished with fewer than 43.5 combined points, at 40, 33, 33 and 34, and three of the Packers' did, at 40, 37 and 36.

Green Bay has scored 122 points across its last five games, an average of 24.4, and has allowed 109, an average of 21.8. Los Angeles has scored 129 across its last five games, an average of 25.8. The risk is that the Packers' 45-27 win at New England finished with 72 combined points, the Rams' 35-21 win at Las Vegas finished with 56, and both quarterbacks have thrown at least 19 touchdowns. On Polymarket, fewer than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share and more than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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