The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. There are 10 NBA games on Friday, including Pistons vs. Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kent State travels to Sacramento State for a college football kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Nets to lose by less than 8.5 points trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, while Sacramento State to lose by fewer than 10 points trades at $0.55 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Pistons vs. Nets prediction: Nets to lose by less than 8.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis likes Brooklyn to stay close. "The Nets remain winless but are coming off an inspired effort in Boston, where they lost 125-124 in overtime on Tuesday. Detroit is 4-1 and came out hot from the deep, hitting 13-of-33 in Wednesday's eight-point win over Charlotte. The Pistons are a little inflated in this spot, and I wouldn't expect them to shoot that well Friday. They're also playing their third game in four days. Grab the points with a Nets' team hungry for its first win," Hartstein said.

Brooklyn is 0-4 and 0-2 at home, and Michael Porter Jr. leads the team at 22.8 points per game. Egor Demin is out, and Noah Clowney is day-to-day. Detroit is 4-1 and 2-1 on the road, and its one loss was 111-97 at New York. Cade Cunningham averages 22.6 points and 7.8 assists, and Paul Reed averages 7.6 rebounds. Jalen Duren is out for the Pistons. On Polymarket, Detroit trades at $0.73 per share to win and Brooklyn trades at $0.28 per share. Detroit winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, so the Nets losing by less than 8.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.52 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kent State vs. Sacramento State prediction: Sacramento State to lose by less than 10 points

Mike Tierney's analysis likes Sacramento State to stay within double digits. "Kent State travels west on a short week for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Golden Flashes have been outscored by an astonishing 183-12 in four away games. Three opponents were vastly superior to Sac State, but the fourth was a 38-7 setback to Western Michigan. To be sure, the Hornets are a bottom dweller in the FBS hierarchy, yet no way Kent should be spotting double digits this far away from home, and this late at night," Tierney said.

Sacramento State is 1-7 and 0-5 in conference play, and it has lost its last five games, most recently 34-17 at Ball State. Quarterback J. Sharman has completed 122 of 217 passes for 1,246 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver M. Coleman has 39 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns. Kent State is 3-5 and 2-2 in conference play, and it beat Akron 35-20 in its most recent game after losses of 29-2 at South Florida and 38-7 at Western Michigan. Quarterback D. DeShields has completed 124 of 218 passes for 1,439 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver W. Harris has 40 catches for 552 yards and four touchdowns. On Polymarket, Kent State trades at $0.74 per share to win and Sacramento State trades at $0.27 per share. Kent State winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.46 per share Yes and $0.55 per share No, so Sacramento State losing by less than 10 points, or winning, trades at $0.55 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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