The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series and clinching their first title in franchise history entering Game 4 Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Brewers are trading at $0.54 per share to win Game 4, while the Rays are trading at $0.47 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Four NBA games will also be featured Tuesday night including the Brooklyn Nets (0-3) vs. the Boston Celtics (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Detroit Pistons (3-0) vs. the New York Knicks (0-3) at 8 p.m. ET, the Sacramento Kings (0-3) vs. the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at 8 p.m. and the Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (3-0) at 11 p.m. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Rays trading preview

The Brewers' bats exploded during two big innings in Tuesday's 10-1 win. Milwaukee scored two runs in the third inning before adding eight runs on eight hits in the fifth. Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich scored on an infield single by Brice Turang to start the fifth inning surge, which was capped off by Chourio's RBI double scoring David Hamlilton.

Turang finished the game with three hits and two RBIs in five at-bats. Starter Robert Gasser earned the win pitching six scoreless innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing one hit and one walk. Milwaukee can clinch its first World Series title in franchise history, having previously made one appearance, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals as a member of the American League, in 1982.

The Brewers are currently trading at $0.54 per share to win on the road, while the Rays are trading at $0.47 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers trading preview

The Trail Blazers and Lakers enter Tuesday's games with perfect records to start the 2026-27 NBA season. Portland defeated the Phoenix Suns, 124-83, on Wednesday and the Sacramento Kings, 128-120, on Friday, with Damian Lillard averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

The Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 127-105, on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-117, on Friday and the Utah Jazz, 132-123, on Sunday. Luka Dončić leads the NBA in scoring with 34.3 points per game, along with 8.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds through his first three games.

The Lakers are currently trading at $0.55 per share to win at home, while the Trail Blazers are trading at $0.46 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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