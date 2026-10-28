The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Milwaukee Brewers will need one more game to secure their first World Series victory in franchise history after the Tampa Bay Rays rallied back in extra innings to win Game 4. Game 5 of the 2026 World Series is at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Brewers are trading at $0.59 per share to win Game 5, while the Rays are trading at $0.42 per share at home. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Several NBA games will also be featured Wednesday night including the New York Knicks (1-3) vs. the Chicago Bulls (1-3) at 8:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers vs. Rays trading preview

The Brewers were three outs away from sweeping the Rays in Game 4 of the 2026 World Series before Tampa Bay rallied back with all batters reaching bases in the bottom of the 12th inning. Pinch runner Cedric Mullins scored on a Johnny DeLuca single to tie the game.

Ben Williamson hit a game-winning single to right to score pinch runner Nick Fortes and extend the series. Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan was the losing pitcher, allowing four hits and one earned run while recording zero outs in the 12th inning.

The Rays will host Game 5 at Tropicana Field Wednesday night and the series will return to Milwaukee if necessary. The Brewers are currently trading at $0.54 per share to win on the road, while the Rays are trading at $0.47 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Knicks vs. Bulls trading preview

The defending NBA champion Knicks earned their first win of the 2026-27 season Tuesday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons, 111-97, after starting the season with three consecutive losses. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a season-best 27 points and 20 rebounds during Tuesday's win and is averaging 22.5 points and 14.0 rebounds through his first four games.

The Bulls are coming off back-to-back losses to the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. Rookie Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, leads Chicago with 21.0 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, in his first four games.

The Knicks are currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points to win on the road, while the Bulls are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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