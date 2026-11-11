The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Golden State Warriors (8-3) will face the Houston Rockets (8-3) on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are trading at $0.70 per share to win outright, while the Warriors are trading at $0.31 per share. Kevin Durant to score 20+ points against the Warriors is trading at $0.64 per share on Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Warriors bounced back from a 0-3 start by winning eight consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Rockets went 7-1 through their first eight games before losing two of their last three.

Several MACtion games are also scheduled for Wednesday night including Massachusetts (5-4) vs. Toledo (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Warriors vs. Rockets prediction

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is currently averaging the second-highest single-season scoring average of his 18-year NBA career. Curry has 30.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in nine games, which includes a 41 points against the Orlando Magic on Saturday and 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 110-100 win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun each recorded a double-double, with Durant finishing with 23 points 12 rebounds and eight assists and Sengun recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Rockets are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Warriors are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Massachusetts vs. Toledo prediction

Toledo has won three consecutive games heading into Wednesday's matchup, which includes a 20-17 victory against Sacramento State in Week 10. CJ Miller recorded a game-high 135 yards on 27 rushing attempts, while Autavius Ison had 101 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries during the victory.

Massachusetts snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-30 overtime win against Ball State. Quarterback William Watson accounted for three touchdowns, connecting with Jabari Lewis on a 64-yard pass, as well as a 1-yard third quarter and 13-yard overtime runs.

Toledo is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by 15 or more points at home, while Massachusetts is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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