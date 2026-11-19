The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's schedule includes Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday's Expert Predictions

Colts vs. Texans: Texans to win by more than 10.5 points

R.J. White's analysis likes the Texans to bounce back. "The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive. This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Dolphins unit led by Kyle McCord, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult," White said.

Houston is 3-6 and 0-4 at home, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at Cleveland after a 44-22 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Indianapolis is 3-7 and 1-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 24-22 win against Miami after a 27-23 loss against Dallas and a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud has completed 201 of 320 passes for 2,462 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions for Houston, and Daniel Jones has completed 193 of 324 passes for 1,830 yards and seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions for Indianapolis. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Woody Marks are out for the Texans, and cornerback Charvarius Ward and offensive tackles Jalen Travis and Bernhard Raimann are out for the Colts. On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win and Indianapolis trades at $0.15 per share. Houston winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.55 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Knicks to win by more than 1.5 points

The case for the Knicks starts with who is missing in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 11-4 and 7-2 at home, but Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark are out, and Jonathan Kuminga and Zyon Pullin are day-to-day. Minnesota is coming off a 106-105 win against Portland, a one-point game. New York is 8-6 and 4-3 on the road, and it has won three of its last five games, including 112-108 at Toronto on Sunday and 111-102 at Toronto on Tuesday, and SportsLine lists no Knicks injuries. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 27.0 points and 5.9 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 14.1 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu leads the Timberwolves with 18.6 points per game, Rudy Gobert averages 11.1 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball averages 5.5 assists. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.51 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.50 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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